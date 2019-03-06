Mel B. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Mel B has revealed that she had the inside of her vagina "scraped" to get rid of all traces of her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte. But experts around the world are warning the public to never do this. As this can pose serious health risks, including vaginal burns, scarring, pain during sex, and recurring or chronic pain.

In an interview with The Guardian in December to promote her new memoir, "Brutally Honest", Mel B, whose real name Melanie Brown - said, "They scraped the inside of my vagina and put new tissue in. It’s almost like a rape victim would do - essentially, you want to scrub yourself clean."

In her memoir, the singer claims Belafonte abused her both physically and mentally throughout their 10-year marriage.

Mel B has not hidden the details of this procedure from her fans. On singer Jessie Ware's podcast, Brown explained that vaginal scraping is similar to vaginal rejuvenation, a risky technique that uses a laser device to destroy and reshape vaginal tissue with the goal of making the vagina smaller.

Mel B went on to say that she had her vagina scraped because she didn't "want to feel like the last person that was inside my vagina was this monster." Her doctor examined her, and she quoted him saying, "Legally there's nothing I can do about that because you don't need anything done. I said could he just go in there and get everything out, but then pack it with new fresh tissue."