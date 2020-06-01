Menopause affects us too, claim 8 in 10 male partners

London - Almost eight in ten men say they suffer too when their partner goes through the menopause. A survey found that 77 percent of them say their loved one becomes moody and nearly half complain that they experience less intimacy. Six in ten women complain the symptoms of the hormonal changes have a massive effect on their partners’ lives and those around them. The findings are in line with the fact that most women undergoing menopause suffer from conditions such as night sweats and hot flushes. A minority also report weight gain and slow metabolism, mood swings and lower sex drive. Despite this, the survey found that a third of sufferers feel unable to talk to their partners about dealing with their symptoms and are more likely to discuss the menopause with their friends or with their doctor.

Men, on the other hand, want their partners to share their problems and are willing to be supportive but often feel shut out and say they themselves suffer as a result. Four in ten men agreed with the statement that my partner "always seems tired".

The study by FutureYou Cambridge, a health supplement company, studied 1 500 women going through the menopause as well as 500 male partners.

It revealed that 44 percent of women still think the menopause is a taboo subject. Miriam Ferrer, FutureYou’s head of product development, said: "We’ve seen a movement to remove the stigma of many conditions, but menopause has been missed.

"Our survey shows that while women are obviously the main sufferers of the menopause, those around them are affected too.

"There needs to be more discussion around menopause that can hopefully lead to understanding of what women go through, and a more positive experience. We should all talk more about the menopause – half of the world will experience it and the other half will experience some of the consequences. Women shouldn’t suffer in silence – talk to your partner, your children, your friends and let them know how you’re feeling."

Almost a third of women in the survey said the menopause made them feel more aware of their age and mortality, revealing it left them more emotional.

Daily Mail