5 ways to give back in 2020









If you really want to see a difference in 2020 - both in your own life and in the lives of others - try incorporating giving back in each of your resolutions this year. Picture: AP If you really want to see a difference in 2020 - both in your own life and in the lives of others - try incorporating giving back in each of your resolutions this year. It’s all too easy to give up on our resolutions, but knowing that people and communities are benefiting when we stick to our resolutions may just help us keep at it. Here’s how. Find your passion Not everyone has the same interests, so while your partner may enjoy hitting the road for a run, you might prefer spending your downtime with furry four-legged kids instead. Not only is this the perfect time to focus on things that peak your interest, but you can give back at the same time. Consider volunteering at an animal shelter if you love pets, teaching English to underprivileged kids once a week or spending time with the aged.

Get active

It’s a proven fact that exercise helps increase your energy levels, lowers your risk of chronic diseases and boosts your mood. Now combine that with altruism, which many studies show to provide similar benefits, and 2020 could be your best year yet. If you enjoy participating in sports, why not give back by volunteering to coach a local team?

Pay it forward

Random acts of kindness were first spurred by the 2000 movie Pay It Forward, which followed the launch of a goodwill movement by a 12-year-old boy. In the same way, you can give back by partaking in small acts of kindness whenever you get the chance.

Whether that’s adding a few coins to the collection jar at your supermarket, paying for a colleague’s coffee or buying lunch for someone in need, small acts make a big difference.

Hit the share button

Your everyday dose of social media can be the perfect opportunity to give back too. It’s as easy as following your favourite charities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest or LinkedIn - then sharing the good work they do and encouraging your own followers to do the same.

Make a commitment

Once-off donations are great and definitely do make a difference, however, regular donations - whether monetary or time-based - can have a more lasting impact.

Find a monthly contribution you’re comfortable with or sign up as a MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet supporter where you can select up to three causes that matter to you.