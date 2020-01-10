If you really want to see a difference in 2020 - both in your own life and in the lives of others - try incorporating giving back in each of your resolutions this year.
It’s all too easy to give up on our resolutions, but knowing that people and communities are benefiting when we stick to our resolutions may just help us keep at it. Here’s how.
Find your passion
Not everyone has the same interests, so while your partner may enjoy hitting the road for a run, you might prefer spending your downtime with furry four-legged kids instead.
Not only is this the perfect time to focus on things that peak your interest, but you can give back at the same time. Consider volunteering at an animal shelter if you love pets, teaching English to underprivileged kids once a week or spending time with the aged.