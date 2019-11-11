Lizzo is “fuelled” by her anxiety. Picture: AP

Lizzo is “fuelled” by her anxiety. The ‘Juice’ hitmaker has said she often gets anxious before she’s due to perform, but doesn’t let her nerves get the better of her, as she uses them to make her a better artist.

She said: "When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I'm performing and I just go crazy. I don't know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist – and I know that is not the case for everyone. I don't know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there.”

And Lizzo is thankful success is coming her way in her 30s, because she doesn’t think she’d be able to cope with the spotlight if she was still in her 20s.

The 31-year-old beauty said: "I think if I was 21 right now, I would not be able to maintain this lifestyle without having major anxiety and panic attacks. But thank God, my journey is all about self-care and finding that love for yourself and nurturing yourself. Because that's what artists need more than anything.”

The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer also spoke about her childhood, and said she didn’t have anyone to look up to in the media that looked like her.