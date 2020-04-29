Neglecting the dishes could affect your well-being. Here's how

We all need a moment to ourselves when we can be alone and take some time out to reflect on our day, and just breathe.There are so many options: meditation, a bubble bath, reading a book and washing the dishes. Yes, washing the dishes.

A study conducted by researchers at Florida State University discovered that washing the dishes by hand can lead to mindfulness which leads to a state of improved well-being, reduced levels of stress and even immune system boosts.

“Everything from the scent of the soap, to the feel of the soap on their hands, the warm temperature of the water and even the shape and feel of the plates, contributes to the relaxed state of the person doing the washing,” says Sarah Webb, brand manager for dishwashing liquid brand Jewel.

“Who would have thought that this household chore would bring about a sense of comfort?” This simple, everyday chore can bring about harmony and mediation after a long and stressful day as it takes enough focus to keep you paying attention to the present. This calms the mind and helps you to forget what is troubling you. The feel of the soap and warm water on your hands, the fragrance and even the repetitive task contributes to relaxation and a sense of wellbeing.

Even knowing that you have accomplished a task for the day, no matter how simple, can contribute to calming your mind. “Another perk to washing your dishes is the boost to your immune system. It is found that children nowadays have more allergies, because their environments are too clean, and being introduced to microbes early in life boosts the immune system,” says Webb.