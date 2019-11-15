If applied in right "doses", yoga and breathing exercises can improve symptoms of depression and anxiety in both short and long terms, reveal new research.
Published in the Journal of Psychiatric Practice, the study from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) provided evidence that yoga can be a helpful complementary treatment for clinical depression or major depressive disorder.
To reach this conclusion, a group of 30 clinically depressed patients were randomly divided into two groups.
Both groups engaged in lyengar yoga (founded by B.K.S. Iyengar) and coherent breathing with the only difference being the number of instructional and home sessions in which each group participated.
Over three months, the high-dose group spent 123 hours in sessions while the low-dose group spent 87 hours.