WATCH: Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran collab for World Mental Health Day









File photo: Britain's Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Dirico, Angola, during a visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust. Picture: AP London - They are the most famous male redheads in the world, one a prince, the other pop royalty. And so it’s natural the Duke of Sussex and Ed Sheeran should share a certain kinship – as they appeared to in a charity video released on Wednesday. A preview of the pair’s new collaboration shows Harry greeting the pop star at the front door, before quipping: "It’s like looking in the mirror." In the ten-second video, which was posted on the Sussexes’s official Instagram account ahead of World Mental Health Day on Thursday, Sheeran can be seen ringing a novelty doorbell which plays a version of God Save The Queen. Harry answers, dressed casually in a grey polo shirt, and says: "Hello mate."

Sheeran, also in grey, shakes his hand and replies: "Hi mate. How you doing?"

The singer then asks if he can bring the camera crew in, to which Harry replies: "Of course. Come on in guys."

It’s not clear what the pair have planned, but a caption on the video hints: "Coming soon..." and adds the World Mental Health Day hashtag.

More than a million fans viewed the exchange within an hour of it being uploaded on social media on Wednesday.

The style of the front door and a photo hanging on the wall hint that the video was filmed at Ivy Cottage, Princess Eugenie’s home within Kensington Palace where she lives with husband Jack Brooksbank. Buckingham Palace refused to reveal details.

Daily Mail