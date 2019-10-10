London - They are the most famous male redheads in the world, one a prince, the other pop royalty.
And so it’s natural the Duke of Sussex and Ed Sheeran should share a certain kinship – as they appeared to in a charity video released on Wednesday.
A preview of the pair’s new collaboration shows Harry greeting the pop star at the front door, before quipping: "It’s like looking in the mirror."
In the ten-second video, which was posted on the Sussexes’s official Instagram account ahead of World Mental Health Day on Thursday, Sheeran can be seen ringing a novelty doorbell which plays a version of God Save The Queen.
Harry answers, dressed casually in a grey polo shirt, and says: "Hello mate."