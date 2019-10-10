Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Prince Harry in a hilarious video to mark World Mental Health Day.
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker appeared excited to be meeting up with the royal to discuss a subject they are both "passionate" about - only for it to emerge the 28-year-old superstar had got confused and Harry hadn't wanted to speak to him about the mockery they face over their ginger hair.
The short video, which was shared on Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan's Instagram account opened with Ed having his beard trimmed as he addressed the camera and said: "Really excited today because I'm going to film a thing with Prince Harry, he contacted me about doing a charity video with him, which is gonna be good. I've long admired him from afar, I guess I'll see you there."
The video then cut to the 'Castle on the Hill' singer being invited into Harry's home and embarking on an excited discussion with the prince.