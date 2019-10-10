WATCH: Prince Harry. Ed Sheeran mark World Mental Health Day with hilarious video









Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Prince Harry in a hilarious video to mark World Mental Health Day. The 'Shape of You' hitmaker appeared excited to be meeting up with the royal to discuss a subject they are both "passionate" about - only for it to emerge the 28-year-old superstar had got confused and Harry hadn't wanted to speak to him about the mockery they face over their ginger hair. The short video, which was shared on Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan's Instagram account opened with Ed having his beard trimmed as he addressed the camera and said: "Really excited today because I'm going to film a thing with Prince Harry, he contacted me about doing a charity video with him, which is gonna be good. I've long admired him from afar, I guess I'll see you there." The video then cut to the 'Castle on the Hill' singer being invited into Harry's home and embarking on an excited discussion with the prince.

Ed told him: "This is something I'm quite passionate about."

Harry replied: "Oh you as well?" For me, this is a subject and conversation that is just not talked about. I think people all over the world are suffering."

Much to the 35-year-old royal's delight, his pop star pal then said: "I've been trying to write a song, to about this, to get it out to more people."

Enthused, Harry said: "For someone with your skillset to write lyrics for a song to raise awareness would be amazing."

But Ed left Harry looking baffled when he spoke of his hurt at the "jokes and snide comments" his flame hair has attracted over the years.

He said: "That's what I'm trying to do, people just don't understand what it's like for people like us - with the jokes and the snide comments. I think it's time we stood up and say 'we are ginger, and we are going to fight'".

Looking uncomfortable, Harry replied: "This is slightly awkward. There may have been a miscommunication - this is about World Mental Health Day?"

The 'A Team' singer then appeared horrified by his error but even as he deleted the 'Gingers Unite' campaign heading from his laptop, he tried to cover his tracks and said: "Oh yeah, yeah, of course. I definitely knew that."

The pair then addressed the camera directly to highlight World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

Harry said: "Guys, this World Mental Health Day, reach out and make sure your friends, strangers, look out for anybody who might be suffering in silence. We're all in this together."

Ed added: "Thanks for watching."