Natural alternatives to over-the-counter medication

Sometimes, we just want to let go or reduce the intake of prescribed medications. Others are making their way towards a cleaner lifestyle by opting for natural alternatives. Whatever the reason may be, opting for natural supplements is always the better choice.

Story continues below Advertisment

Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed, stressed out, or hysterical, these four plants are sure to calm your nerves when consumed. Because of their tranquillising properties, they may also assist those who suffer from insomnia by alleviating sleeplessness. These plants, because of their relaxing qualities, are great supplements for tension headaches and migraines. If you struggle with chronic headaches and want to move away from paracetamol, ibuprofen, and aspirin, do try out these natural pain-relieving substitutes. Among the popular choices are:

Valerian Valerian is a very well-known natural sedative, though not as strong as other herbs. It is a powerful herb that assists the eradication or relief of stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Its medicinal use has a long history, dating back far beyond the years of the Roman empires.

Story continues below Advertisment

Calmettes is a common natural OTC supplement that you will find at your local pharmacy. Passion Flower With no harmful side effects, these power plants boast tranquillising traits. It is the perfect choice for those who suffer from insomnia.

Story continues below Advertisment

Passion flower is one of the few natural sleeping aids that is backed by research and clinical studies. It is an excellent option for anxiety treatment, stress relief, fatigue eradication, or just simple relaxation. Biral, although on the costlier side, is perfect for relieving sleeplessness; they’re available at pharmacies. Chamomile

Story continues below Advertisment

Chamomile is a well-known plant for its popular use in herbal teas. Older folks and the average varsity student is familiar with this plant. Teas containing this plant as its active ingredient market the products as an effective stress reliever. Chamomile is known for its calming properties, so may also act as an alternative aid for insomnia alleviation. Lavender

A very common plant, Lavender possesses sedating properties, and you can find it all around you- at your workplace, school, university campus, doctor’s office, your home. This plant is used in teas and incense, though its sedative effect is one of the least powerful in comparison to others. It, however, assists in easing restlessness, irritability, and hysteria. It, therefore, is perfect to use as an alternative mood stabiliser. Besides the above-mentioned plants, various others exist that are great alternatives for calming meds. Blue Lotus Flower, Willow Herb, Holy Basil, and the popular choice marijuana.