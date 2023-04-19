Natural treatment options that could help boost immunity during winter

While getting vaccinated and following hygiene protocols help prevent the flu, natural remedies can also help build immunity and speed up recovery time. Echinacea

Echinacea is a plant that has been used for centuries to treat colds and flu. According to a review published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, echinacea can help boost the immune system and reduce the severity and duration of flu symptoms. The review found that echinacea can reduce the risk of getting the flu by up to 58% and reduce the duration of the flu by up to 1.4 days. Echinacea is a plant that has been used for centuries to treat colds and flu. l VUCTORIA/UNSPLASH Echinacea extract can help increase white blood cell count and activate cytokines, which are essential in fighting viruses and infections.

In an interview with Healthline, Dr. Marisa Pellegrini, a naturopathic doctor in Ontario, Canada, confirmed that Echinacea can help prevent and shorten the duration of the flu. Ginger Another natural remedy that can build immunity against the flu is ginger. Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, ginger can help relieve sore throats and coughs associated with the flu.

According to a study published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, ginger can also help improve overall immunity by increasing T-cell activation, a key component in the immune response. Ginger root. l NOON BREW/UNSPLASH Vitamin C Vitamin C is another natural remedy that is essential in boosting immunity. The research found that taking one to two grams of vitamin C per day can shorten the duration of the flu by 8% in adults and 14% in children.

Kiwi fruit, citrus fruits, and strawberries are some natural sources of vitamin C that can help build immunity during flu season. One to two grams of vitamin C per day can shorten the duration of the flu by 8% in adults and 14% in children. l DIANA POLEKHINA/UNSPLASH Exercise In addition to these natural remedies, practices such as meditation and exercise can help reduce stress and build overall immunity.

Scientific studies affirm that regular meditation can help increase antibodies that fight infections and improve overall immune function. Scientific studies affirm that regular meditation can help increase antibodies that fight infections and improve overall immune function. l JARED RICE/UNSPLASH Garlic Garlic is a natural antibiotic that can help boost the immune system and fight off infections.

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, taking garlic supplements can reduce the risk of getting a cold or flu by up to 63%. The study found that taking 180 milligrams of allicin, the active ingredient in garlic, per day can help prevent and treat the flu. Garlic is a natural antibiotic that can help boost the immune system and fight off infections. l JOE GREEN/UNSPLASH Dr Joseph Mercola, a renowned natural health expert, recommends taking garlic supplements or eating raw garlic to boost the immune system and fight off infections.

Zinc Zinc is a mineral that is essential for a healthy immune system. According to a review published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, taking zinc supplements can reduce the duration and severity of the flu. The review found that taking zinc supplements within 24 hours of the onset of flu symptoms can reduce the duration of the illness by up to two days.

Taking zinc supplements within 24 hours of the onset of flu symptoms can reduce the duration of the illness by up to two days. l NATHAN DUMLAO/UNSPLASH There are several natural remedies that South Africans can use to build their immunity against the flu and heal from it. Vitamin C, echinacea, garlic, and zinc are just a few examples of natural remedies that have been scientifically proven to be effective against the flu. While natural remedies can be beneficial for building immunity and treating flu symptoms, it's vital to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the best course of treatment.