Needing more sleep? Here’s how you can get a better night’s rest

A good night’s rest is essential for your physical and mental wellbeing. When we sleep, our bodies go through important processes that support immune function, tissue repair, and the release of hormones that regulate growth.

Sleep deprivation can lead to irritability, mood swings, and an increased risk of developing mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. While we all understand the importance of getting a good night’s rest, for some it’s not just as simple as laying your head on a pillow and gently falling asleep. Many people struggle to fall asleep or sleep through the night.

Many people struggle to fall asleep. Picture: Cottonbro Studio Here are some tips on how you can get a better night’s sleep.

Establish a bedtime routine Our bodies love routines, and having a consistent bedtime routine can signal to your brain that it’s time to wind down and prepare for sleep. Create a relaxing routine such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practising meditation before bed.

Limit electronic device use No more scrolling through social media platforms before bedtime! The blue light emitted by electronic devices can disrupt your sleep-wake cycle. Avoid using screens at least an hour before bed. Instead try more calming activities like reading, journalling, or listening to soothing music.

Limit your use of devices before bed time. Picture: Pexels Shvets Production Watch your caffeine intake

Limit your caffeine intake and avoid consuming it in the evening. Opt for decaffeinated beverages or herbal teas instead. Avoid heavy meals and alcohol before bed Eating a large meal or consuming alcohol close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep. Opt for a light snack if needed and allow a couple of hours between eating and sleeping.

Limit napping While a short power nap can be beneficial, excessive or long naps during the day can disrupt your nighttime sleep. If you feel the need to nap, keep it short (a maximum of 30 minutes) and avoid taking naps too late in the day.

Long naps during the day can disrupt your nighttime sleep. Picture: Pexels Jep Gambardella Create a relaxing bedtime environment