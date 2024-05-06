Nine skin care habits that can keep your face clear from pimples

By Cebolethu Shinga Achieving and maintaining clear, pimple-free skin is a common goal for many individuals. Managing and treating your face at home can be an effective approach to improve the state of your skin.

IOL takes a look at nine ways in which you can keep your skin looking fresh. Wash twice daily, and again after sweating If you’re prone to breakouts or have oily skin, don’t skimp on washing your face as part of your morning and evening skin care routine. Leaving sweat on the skin and allowing it to dry can make you develop acne and pimples, so it is best to wash the skin as soon as possible after sweating.

Exfoliate Exfoliation can help remove excess dead skin cells. If these cells stay on your skin for too long, they can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. Avoid touching the face

Touching the face can unload bacteria onto the skin and lead to breakouts. Avoiding touching the face can help prevent this. Stay hydrated Drinking water throughout the day may help keep the skin cells healthy.

Reduce stress It is important to minimise stress whenever possible. Strong feelings of anger or emotional stress may lead to an acne breakout or make symptoms worse. Wash hair daily

People with oily skin may also have an oily scalp. This excess oil can move to the face and encourage breakouts. Washing the hair each day or more regularly than usual may help control oil and reduce breakouts. Avoid hot water Washing the face with very hot water can dry out or damage the skin. People who notice dry skin after bathing can try using lukewarm water instead.

Moisturise All skin types can benefit from moisturising after a daily face wash. Keeping the face moisturised may help control sebum production and prevent damage from the outside elements. Focus on gentle products. Gentle products can be kinder to the skin, particularly if it is sensitive. Tools such as wash-cloths, rough sponges, or loofahs may be too rough for the skin, causing damage and irritation. Alternatively, using clean fingers to massage a cleanser into the face may help prevent extra irritation.