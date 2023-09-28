No specific Covid-19 variant dominating worldwide, says WHO

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases around the world, there is currently no specific dominant strain of the virus, Covid-19 Technical Lead of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove said on Wednesday.

"We're still dealing with Omicron and many of the sub-lineages. We have three variants of interest that we’re tracking: ХВВ.1.5, ХВВ.1.16 and EG.5. EG.5 is on the rise around the world, and the other two ХВВs are starting to decline. But we don’t have any one variant that is dominant worldwide," Van Kerkhove said at a regular briefing.