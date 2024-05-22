Nutritionist shares what three things women over 40 need to cut out of their diet

If you’re a woman over 40, there are three foods you should consider cutting out of your diet. Nutritionist and menopause weight-loss coach, Tania Dee took to TikTok to share what women looking to balance their hormones and lose weight should consider removing from their diet.

Dee helps women over 40 to lose menopausal weight and balance their hormones. The hormonal changes of menopause tend to make it more likely that women will gain weight around the abdomen, rather than the hips and thighs. Contributors to weight gain at menopause include declining oestrogen levels, age-related loss of muscle tissue and lifestyle factors such as diet and lack of exercise.

On top of her list is coffee. I’m sure many women will stop reading at this point, because who wants to give up coffee? Tania Dee suggests you cut coffee out of your diet. Picture: Pixabay / Pexels She explains that coffee increases your cortisol levels, it “whips” your adrenal glands - it does not support them - and it’s also full of mould. The second item on her list is cold drinks.