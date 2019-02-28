A warm oil massage removes toxin from the body and strengthens immunity. Opt for olive oil or sesame oil to nourish skin

Shipra Sharma, Director, Tattva Spa, and Preeti Seth, Pachouli Wellness Clinic, list some options:





* Go for Ayurvedic abhyanga massage. In this traditional Indian technique, your body is massaged with a herbal oil. This helps reduce your body fatigue and knots in the muscles.





* Warm oil massages in winter helps one to boost immune system.





* Ayurvedic Poultice massage is based on the principles of therapeutic application of warmth. The healer massages your body with linen potali, stuffed with essential herbs and therapeutic oils.





* A hot stone massage is a natural therapy to help you ease tense muscles and damaged soft tissues. During this therapy a smooth and flat stone is heated and placed on certain parts of your body to amplify the therapeutic benefits along with essential oils.



