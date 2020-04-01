OMG! If coronavirus was a reality show, this would be it

TikTok influencer Boman Martinez-Reid (@bomanizer) is really doing the things. The US-based influencer recently uploaded a video to the video-sharing app with the caption "When one of your friends coughs except it’s reality TV."

The video has since gone viral, and it could be the funniest thing to hit the internet this week - even the folks at Buzzfeed think so once they caught whiff of him.

The video opens with Martinez-Reid and two other housemates standing in their kitchen. Just then Eden starts coughing. "Eden starts coughing directly into my mouth," says Martinez-Reid during his confessional. "I cannot breathe."

"Did you just cough?" he asks Eden to which she responds "there was something in my throat". The house goes into complete meltdown - with dramatic reality TV music playing in the background. "I'm having a panic attack. Eden starts coughing in my mouth. Terrance starts dancing. The disrespect was so potent," says Martinez-Reid.