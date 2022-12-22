Online platform dedicated to women's health is focusing on rarely discussed health experiences

Intense physical, emotional, and mental changes in women seem to occur every decade, from adolescence to pregnancy, childbirth to parenthood, and all the pauses in between. And that's before we throw in everyday regular stresses of society, work, family, and education.

Let's be honest. Despite how natural they may be, women rarely discuss their health experiences. Menopause and peri-menopause aren't often regarded to be appropriate conversational subjects. Women also frequently bear the brunt of crude jokes concerning mood swings and hot flushes. Women's health issues have been taboo in public discourse for far too long. The new platform called w-Spot aspires to reclaim power for South African women by changing the narrative surrounding the normal progression of menopause, peri-menopause, and post-menopause.

What is the w-Spot? The w-Spot is a new health website dedicated to educating and empowering South African women as they navigate the seasons of their lives, from peri-menopause to menopause and post-menopause. Dr Abofele Khoele, Managing Director of Organon South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, a global healthcare company dedicated to educating and empowering women so they can make informed decisions to improve their health and well-being, said, "This website is a credible and trustworthy space to raise awareness on women's health, so women can recognize the symptoms of peri-menopause and menopause, and be prepared for when they visit their doctor."

Menopause affects 47 million women worldwide each year. Many of them are still navigating the workplace. Menopause is a significant issue in workplace health, according to Khoele. He clarified that while many employees may find it difficult to deal with menopause at work, line managers frequently lack the training or expertise to provide their direct reports with the right support, whether it be flexible working hours or creating a comfortable environment, such as improved ventilation so that employees can deal with their symptoms, meet their deadlines, and thrive. Support through peri-menopause, menopause, or post-menopause

Peri-menopause or menopause may be overwhelming for many women. The w-Spot is made to provide women with advice on how to manage their menopausal and peri-menopausal symptoms because they have an impact on all facets of their lives, including their diet, mental health, exercise routines, sleep patterns, and even sex lives. Additionally, the w-Spot informs women about the annual exams they shouldn't skip and comes with a questionnaire that enables them to discuss their menopause and peri-menopause experiences as well as their overall health with their doctor. Empowering women with an online community

"We want to create an online space where South African women can share information about their experiences, where they can be heard and supported by a community that knows what they're going through," Khoele said. He continues by saying that the w-Spot is prepared to facilitate open discussions about one of life's most natural issues. Menopause has such a negative reputation. Therefore, we want to empower women and restore their power so they can confidently navigate this path. Every woman has a different experience during peri-menopause and menopause. Others could struggle with uncomfortable symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, mood swings, and vaginal dryness. Some people might glide through it with little discomfort. Consult your doctor if you believe you are experiencing these symptoms.