Pietermaritzburg father of two needs our help as he courageously battles colon cancer

A resilient father of two from Pietermaritzburg is currently battling colon cancer while drawing strength from his supportive family. Zane Bester’s battle against cancer has led him down a challenging path, fraught with unexpected twists and heart-wrenching trials.

Maxine, his partner, emphasised their resolute advocacy for Bester, who fills their lives with immeasurable love and joy. In a candid reflection, Maxine expressed profound gratitude to those who have stood by their side, showering them with love and steadfast support. She acknowledged that this outpouring of compassion has infused them with hope that transcends the obstacles they face.

Bester with partner Maxine. Picture: Supplied The journey began in 2021 when Bester’s life shifted from health and happiness to a struggle against persistent stomach cramps that lasted five agonising weeks.

Amid numerous doctor visits and a spectrum of diagnoses, one doctor's insight pierced through the uncertainty. January 19 marked the day when the word "tumour" reshaped the course of their lives. Subsequent days were marked by a flurry of medical procedures – X-rays, CT scans, and a colonoscopy – all within a week. A steadfast truth emerged among the chaos – a tumour had taken root in Bester’s colon. The surgeon's words reverberated as both an alarm and a rallying cry, propelling Bester into an urgent operation on January 28.

Facing a trial beyond imagination, Bester, who had radiated vitality, found himself grappling not only with his health but also with mounting medical bills. The absence of medical insurance exacerbated their financial burden, with medical debt now surpassing R360,000. In response to their challenges, a crowdfunding campaign was launched on BackaBuddy, gathering over R36,000 towards a fundraising target of R300,000.

The campaign is a testament to the power of community rallying around a cause. As 2023 unfolds, Bester’s journey continues, punctuated by new obstacles. Stent insertions in his liver and right kidney, battles with jaundice, a colostomy procedure – all faced with remarkable bravery.

As July approached, dehydration and eating difficulties compromised Bester’s kidney function, prompting a candid discussion with his oncologist about the constraints of available treatments. The oncologist's counsel resonated as a call to bravery – an invitation to embrace the days ahead with unwavering strength while prioritizing Bester’s comfort. Maxine's words echo this sentiment as she appealed to the community: “If you find it within your means, we humbly request your support for our BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign.

“Our goal is to ensure Zane's comfort and gradually alleviate the mountain of medical bills we still need to face.