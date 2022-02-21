Prince Albert gives update on Princess Charlene’s recovery: ’I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon’

Charlene, Princess of Monaco is "doing much better" in her recovery from exhaustion. The 44-year-old princess has been undergoing treatment for "exhaustion, both emotional and physical" since November, and her husband Prince Albert has now given a positive update on her recovery.

The 63-year-old prince - who married the former Olympic swimmer in 2011 - told the Monaco-Matin newspaper: "Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon." The princess - who spent six months in South Africa in 2021 - has been receiving treatment outside the Principality over recent months. In January, her recovery was described as being "satisfying and very encouraging".

In a statement, the Palace said at the end of the month: "Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way."

However, it was noted that her recovery would "still take several weeks". In November, Prince Albert confirmed that his wife was suffering "emotional and physical" exhaustion. He also rubbished a host of other rumours that had circled about his wife in the weeks before she started receiving treatment.