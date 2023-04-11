Pupil argues providing menstrual products in schools and public places is not a ‘woke’ idea but basic human right

Period poverty is a significant issue that affects many girls and women worldwide. It refers to the lack of access to sanitary hygiene products, such as pads and tampons, due to financial constraints. This lack of access can lead to missed school and work days, social isolation, and health issues.

Imagine having to navigate a "whisper network" just to get a basic menstrual product like a tampon or pad when you're in high school. That's the reality for many students, including Rachel Chelglantzberg, a 16-year-old from New Jersey who spoke with Today.com. According to Chelglantzberg, she’s had friends who have taken tests and then suddenly got their period and were without supplies. “It really detracts from learning.”

According to a 2016 report by Unesco, ‘’Global Status Report for Adolescents on Physical Activity’’ that analysed the phenomenon of menstrual hygiene management (MHM) in schools in 35 low and middle-income countries, it was found that girls in African countries miss an average of 4 days of school per month, which translates to about 20% of the school year, due to challenges related to menstruation, including a lack of access to adequate menstrual hygiene products and poor sanitation facilities. Picture by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels It's ridiculous to think that in this day and age, we're still struggling with the stigma surrounding menstruation. It's a natural bodily function that half the population experiences, yet, we still treat it like some kind of taboo topic. So, why are schools still not freely offering menstrual products in public places? It's a question that deserves answers.

One possible explanation is the lingering belief that menstruation is somehow shameful, gross, or inappropriate to talk about openly. But that's simply not true. It's time to shatter the stigma and acknowledge that menstruation is a normal part of life that deserves respect and attention. Another crucial point to consider is the financial burden that menstruation can place on families. Tampons and pads are not cheap, and for families struggling to make ends meet, providing these products can be a hardship.

By offering them freely in public places like schools, we can help ease that burden and ensure that every student has access to the necessities they need to thrive. Photo by Natracare on Unsplash According to Today's post, only 15 states and Washington, DC, require free period products to be supplied to students in schools. New Jersey is not one of them. Certain universities in South Africa have taken steps to provide free sanitary products to their students.

The University of Cape Town, for instance, has installed sanitary pad dispensers in various locations around campus, which offer students five free pads each. The University of the Western Cape and Nelson Mandela University also have similar initiatives in place. According to media reports, some high schools in South Africa also offer free menstrual hygiene products to students, although the extent of these programs and the number of schools that participate is unclear as data on this topic is limited. It's worth noting that despite these initiatives, there are still challenges related to menstrual hygiene management in South Africa, including a lack of adequate sanitation facilities in schools and a stigma attached to menstruation that can prevent girls from attending school when they are menstruating.

However, the provision of free menstrual hygiene products is a step in the right direction toward addressing these challenges and empowering girls to stay in school and reach their full potential. It's time for schools and public places to step up and offer free menstrual products as a basic human right. By doing so, we can help break down the stigma surrounding menstruation and empower everyone, regardless of gender or income, to feel confident and comfortable in their skin.