Research reveals hybrid work is good for a lot of reasons, including enhanced mental health

In the pre-pandemic era, we took food as a luxury and a means of satiating our palate. However, in the post-pandemic era, people have become more aware of the adage 'you are what you eat', and we now eat for health instead of flavour.

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the globe, but if there's anything that we can take away from the madness is that it also gave us a valuable lesson about the value of establishing healthy food habits, which not only nourishes the body but also guarantee long-term wellness. Just as we’ve seen the countless blogs that feature foods to build immunity, foods to beat Covid-19, foods to improve metabolism, food to gut health, and more. IWG conducted research on more than 2,000 hybrid workers and found that the time saved by reduced commuting has resulted in countless health and wellbeing benefits, including weight loss, better cooking habits, improved mental health, and a longer night's sleep.

Exercise is up

The study discovered that the typical hybrid worker now exercises 4.7 hours per week on average, up from 3.4 hours before the pandemic, with walking, running, and strength training being the most popular activities. Unsurprisingly, more than (27%) of workers claim they have lost weight since the start of the pandemic due to increased activity, improved sleep, and a healthier diet. A remarkable 23% of people have shed more than 10 kg, while two in five (42%) have lost between 5 and 9.9 kg. The two factors that have contributed most to weight loss are more time spent exercising (65%) and spending more time preparing nutritious meals (54%). Sleep hygiene established

Further, the study also revealed that hybrid workers are sleeping more hours each night, which adds up to 71 extra hours, or three extra days, of sleep annually. Eating habits Moreover, eating behaviours have greatly improved. Since implementing hybrid working, 70% of respondents said they have more time to prepare a nutritious breakfast each morning, and more than half (54%) report having more time to prepare healthful meals during the work week. A fifth (20%) of workers eat more fish, whereas fresh fruit and vegetables are consumed more frequently (46% and 44%, respectively).

There is no doubt that hybrid working offers the greatest benefits for mental health and overall general health, but it also brings in the element of financial stability because of the lower cost of commuting, which any South African in these economically challenging times welcomes. IWG has teamed up with Dr Sara Kayat, a fervent supporter of the advantages of an active and healthy lifestyle, who believes that hybrid working can free up time to assist employees. Dr Kayat claims that the use of hybrid work arrangements has produced some important health advantages. Balanced diets, regular exercise, and adequate sleep are the foundation of healthy lifestyles, and this study is indicative of the fact that because hybrid working models provide more time, these elements are more popular in these situations.

It's okay to have a little stress. However, unregulated stress leads to physical symptoms, reduced productivity at work, and disruptions in family and social life for 70% of stressed individuals. “Stress management and social connections are also incredibly important to mental well-being. A healthy work/life balance is essential to achieving these, allowing people to work closer to home and make more time for family, friends, and stress-busting hobbies,” said Dr Kayat. Overall, productivity is up 3% to 4% as a result of hybrid working, according to research from economist Nicholas Bloom at Stanford Graduate School of Management, indicating a real advantage for both employers and employees.