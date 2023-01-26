Rheumatoid arthritis pain management: essential daily exercises

You may already be aware of the benefits of exercise if you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. However, it could be challenging to muster the time, vigour and drive to really start moving. This may be particularly true if you have painful or tight joints. People with rheumatoid arthritis who exercise can have pain relief, improved joint function, stronger muscles surrounding the afflicted joints, more energy, improved mood and better day-to-day functioning.

Story continues below Advertisement

The following exercises can be particularly helpful for those with rheumatoid arthritis: Water exercise People with rheumatoid arthritis who engage in hydrotherapy – warm water exercise – show better gains in health than those who engage in other sorts of activities, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

According to findings from a substantial review of the literature titled "The Effectiveness of Hydrotherapy in the Management of Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Systematic Review", people with rheumatoid arthritis who engaged in hydrotherapy reported less pain and tenderness in their joints than those who did not. The study also indicated that hydrotherapy could improve mood and general well-being. Water-based workouts like swimming and water aerobics may also assist to lessen discomfort and improve the usage of the injured joints.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tai chi Tai chi is an ancient Chinese martial art that blends slow, gentle motions with mental attention. It is frequently referred to as "moving meditation". In those with rheumatoid arthritis, this exercise decreases pain and tension while enhancing muscular function and stiffness.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tai chi practice has been shown to boost self-esteem, self-efficacy, and motivation in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, according to the findings of a research study titled “Psychosocial benefits of tai chi exercise on adults with rheumatoid arthritis”. You may enrol in a local class, take an online course, or buy DVDs to get started. Biking

Getting your heart pounding is crucial if you have rheumatoid arthritis. This is because people who have rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to develop cardiovascular conditions and their consequences. One form of activity that promotes heart health is biking. It is a great low-impact workout that is less strenuous on the joints than other aerobic activities. Cycling can improve leg strength, preserve cardiovascular health and lessen morning stiffness. You can ride a bicycle outside, as part of a group, or inside or at the gym on a stationary bike. Walking

Although it may seem basic, going for a stroll in the park is one of the simplest and most convenient ways to exercise. Walking can help release your joints and lessen discomfort in addition to raising your heart rate. “Is there evidence that walking groups provides health benefits?” is a study released in 2015. According to a systematic study and meta-analysis, even 30 minutes of daily walking can improve your mood. Use walking poles to help stabilise yourself if you’re experiencing difficulties with your balance. Consider going to an indoor track or getting on a treadmill if the weather keeps you cooped up indoors.

Yoga Yoga, which blends breathing exercises with relaxed postures, can also lessen the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Iyengar yoga’s effects on a small sample of young women with rheumatoid arthritis were examined in a 2013 research paper titled “Impact of Iyengar Yoga on Quality of Life in Young Women with Rheumatoid Arthritis”.

According to the study, yoga helped people with their pain and mood. Johns Hopkins University scientists reported comparable findings in a study that was published in 2015: after practising yoga, rheumatoid arthritis patients reported having less painful and swollen joints than they had previously. A modest number of sedentary people 18 years and older participated in the study.

According to primary care doctor Dr Mario Siervo, “Yoga or yoga stretching can assist patients increase flexibility and range of motion.” Other forms of stretching Rheumatoid arthritis sufferers are frequently advised to stretch by health-care providers.

Dr Philip Conwisar, an orthopaedic physician, advises stretching the muscles in your arms, back, hips, front and rear of your thighs, and calves. Do some stretches first thing in the morning, go on a stretch break rather than a coffee break, or take a short stretch break while working. In addition, Dr Naheed Ali, author of "Arthritis and You," suggests thumb stretching, light wrist bending, and finger curling.

Strength training Weakened muscles are a common side effect of rheumatoid arthritis, and they can make joint discomfort worse. Muscle strength may be increased by strength training. Your joints will be better supported by stronger muscles, which will ease daily tasks and reduce discomfort. Try doing some home weightlifting two to three times a week. Resistance band use is permitted as long as it does not aggravate the effects of rheumatoid arthritis on your fingers and wrists or raise the risk of complications from the disease.

If you’re unsure about using weights or resistance bands on your own, see your doctor and think about hiring a personal trainer. Adjust to your condition Whatever workout you decide to do, persistence is key. You can have more discomfort on certain days than others. When that occurs, attempt to exercise more moderately, experiment with a new low-impact exercise, or take the day off.