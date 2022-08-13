Second-hand smokers are in more danger than they realise

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has highlighted some new in-depth data from the first Global Adult Tobacco Survey conducted in South Africa in 2021. Many South Africans are exposed to second-hand smoke, says lead investigator and specialist scientist within SAMRC Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, Dr Catherine Egbe.

Breathing second-hand smoke can have immediate adverse effects on your blood and blood vessels, increasing the risk of having a heart attack. The first Global Adult Tobacco – South Africa shows that 11.2% of people are exposed to second-hand smoke at work (7% are non-smokers) and 18% at home (9.6% are non-smokers). Women are mostly exposed at home from their partners. Second-hand smoke causes a variety of health issues in infants and children, including increased and severe asthma attacks, respiratory infections, ear infections and sudden infant death syndrome.

Nonsmokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke at home or at work increase their risk of developing heart disease by 25–30%. Picture: freepik While an alarming 74.4% of people are exposed at bars, tavern, pubs, shebeens or night clubs, 10.8% at restaurants and 5.8% at government buildings, which are supposed to be smoke free, 3.8% are even exposed at health-care facilities, says Egbe. She highlights that a concerningly high percentage of non-smokers are exposed at educational institutions. In order to curb the increasing trend of tobacco sales and exposure the Global Adult Tobacco – South Africa proposed a bill containing key measures that will have a great impact on tobacco and e-cigarette use in South Africa. Tobacco and nicotine products warning signs

Less than 40% of smokers responded that viewing the current warnings would prompt them to consider quitting, despite the fact that 80% of smokers claim to be aware of the textual health warnings on cigarette packs. Egbe emphasises that what we have currently is ineffective. More has to be done to promote quitting and discourage starting. Although some smokers agree that textual health warnings would not stop them from smoking, 58% said graphic health warnings, showing the health consequences of tobacco use, would encourage them to quit.

This indicates that the policy supporting clear packaging and vivid warnings can be helpful. She says that in the UK and other countries, tobacco products are not allowed to be on display. “When you want to buy cigarettes, you don’t see them. They are in a cupboard, you only see the price list. This is what we need in South Africa, and this is what the bill wants to make happen. “Tobacco products are dangerous and should not be accessed by underage people.”

Taxation is another widely supported tobacco control measure – tax increases are shown to lead to a decline in prevalence, says Egbe. R42 billion-is lost annually through health-care costs and lost productivity. “The tobacco industry takes far more than it gives. Also, there is no amount of money that can buy human lives.”