Shannen Doherty has already started planning her 'love fest’ funeral

Shannen Doherty wants her remains to be "mixed with [her] dog". The 52-year-old actress has been diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer, and Doherty has already begun making arrangements for her own funeral.

She said on her 'Let's Be Clear' podcast: "This is such a morbid conversation, but it's also so fun. "I want [my remains] to be mixed with my dog and I want it to be mixed with my dad. I do not want to be buried and not cremated." Doherty also revealed that she's even envisioned her own funeral service.

The actress shared: "There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there.

"I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons, like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral. "But they will, because it's the politically correct thing to do and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest." Last year, meanwhile, Doherty revealed that she's "open" to finding love again.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star - who has been married three times previously - told PEOPLE: "There's always a trigger, just a moment that you have, somebody says something to you, your ex says one thing to you and you're like, 'Okay, yeah, I'm good. I'm good.' I have closure and I can move on in a really healthy way." Doherty is keen to find love, but she doesn't know what a future romance would look like. She explained: "I don’t think I’m going to be single forever.