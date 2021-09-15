Shocking! Man only owns 2 pairs of underpants and sniffs them to see if they’re clean

In a bid to save money, a man admitted to owning only two pairs of underpants. Yes, you read that right. Matt Rivera is a scrupulous saver; he says he sniffs his underwear to see if they're good for another day.

On the TLC show “Extreme Cheapskates”, which was originally broadcast in 2019, Rivera has shown many ways to save money, including owning less underwear. As far as health is concerned, it’s not a huge issue to wear the same pair of underpants for 2 days in a row, says dermatologist Scott Kasteler, speaking on Greatist, a health and fitness website. That is, as long as those undies are clean to the eye (unmarked with urine or stool). From a health standpoint, you could go several days without a fresh pair, Kasteler says.

But, consider two important exceptions. If you have any scratches, sores or rashes on your skin, don’t stretch the mileage on your underwear or you could end up with an infection. And if you’re breaking a sweat, it’s best to don a fresh pair. For folks with vaginas, moisture build-up in the nether regions can lead to yeast infections.

While two days may not be a health hazard, going days with one under may not be the best hygiene practice. Especially, when it comes to Rivera, an aspiring professional wrestler who sweats regularly. While those with penises may not be as susceptible to infections, it’s still a best practice to keep the area nice and dry. It’s just not worth the risk of chafing below the belt. Acne is another concern, according to Sherry Ross, an obstetrician-gynaecologist in Santa Monica, California, and author of “She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health”.

While wearing the same pair of underpants for a few days might not shock everyone, Rivera has taken saving to the next level. He says he reuses his tissues – after blowing his nose, he dries them on the window. "I keep my tissues by the window so the sun can hit them, so when I blow my nose I dry them out and use them again. "If they're really wet I might wring them out first," says Rivera.

It's his career that has inspired him to live so – let's say – frugally, and he really goes the extra mile to keep costs down, including what he eats and drinks to stay in shape. For example, he refuses to spend money on protein shakes, instead creating his own from waste. He explained: "Protein shakes these days are $100 (R1 400) per container.