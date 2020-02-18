Spending a lot of time sitting may increase heart disease risk among overweight and obese post-menopausal women, warns a study.
"Reducing sitting time improves glucose control and blood flow, and engaging in physical activities, even light-intensity daily life activities like cooking and shopping, show favourable associations with reduced mortality risk and prevention of heart disease and stroke," said lead study author Dorothy Sears, Professor of Nutrition at the Arizona State University College of Health Solutions in Phoenix, US.
In this study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the researchers measured the sitting habits of older women and who were overweight or obese.
The study included a total of 518 women with an average age of 63 years and an average body mass index (BMI) of 31 kg/m2.
Study participants wore accelerometers on their right hip for up to 14 days, removing the devices only to sleep, shower or swim.