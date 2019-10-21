The smartphone is now frequently blamed for a lot of health problems, but it appears that the device may also have a positive impact on heart patients.
Researchers have found that a simple app can be a cost effective way of helping these patients take their medicines for the period prescribed, thereby reducing risk of premature death.
Following a heart attack, patients are prescribed medications to prevent another event.
However, one in four patients discontinue at least one drug in the first 30 days after discharge from hospital.
This leads to poor symptom control and an increased likelihood of rehospitalisation and premature death. There is currently no simple and cost-effective strategy to improve adherence.