Snorers usually worry about damaging their relationships – but they might be doing more harm to their throat.

A study has found the vibrations may damage vital muscles and nerves.

Researchers found snorers have more problems swallowing and are at greater risk of sleep apnoea – a condition causing the airway to collapse which can wake someone up to 40 times a night.

The Swedish study discovered the muscle damage in tissue samples taken from 22 people who snored.

The good news for snorers is that there are techniques available to strengthen throat muscles, and experts are working on treatments which may reverse the damage done to cells by vibrations.

Study author Dr Per Stal said: ‘Many people don’t even realise they snore (but) it is important to know, as snoring can be a significant health risk. We hope our research will lead to preventative therapies which can improve the long-term healing of muscle damage.’

