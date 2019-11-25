London - Men who take statins are 24 percent less likely to get an aggressive form of prostate cancer, a study suggests.
Scientists tracked more than 44 000 British men over more than two decades and found that those on statins were less likely to die from the disease.
The study found that overall levels of prostate cancer were the same, whether or not men took the cholesterol-busting pills.
But those who had taken them had a 24 percent reduced risk of developing a more aggressive type of the illness.
The researchers, from Queen’s University Belfast, suggested this is because statins affect inflammation and immunity levels in the prostate gland.