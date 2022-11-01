Stroke Awareness Week: Why experts concur acting F.A.S.T can affect treatment outcome of a stroke patient

In light of World Stroke Awareness Week, it is crucial to get familiar with the symptoms of a stroke to better equip ourselves to help a stroke sufferer reach a hospital as soon as possible and perhaps save a life. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain becomes blocked or ruptures. When this happens, a part of the brain dies as it becomes starved of blood and oxygen. It can be one of the most debilitating, devastating experiences a person can go through, it often leaves patients paralysed and mentally numb.

Fast, coordinated stroke care and specialised rehabilitation by dedicated stroke teams can minimise stroke complications and reduce the chances of severe disability, said Life Healthcare’s Dr Karisha Quarrie, regional clinical manager in a statement. “Minutes matter. If we identify the signs of a stroke early and get medical attention fast, the effect of a stroke can be managed better, brain function can be saved, and patients may be able to return to a normal, fulfilling life,” she said. Picture supplied. The most effective way of identifying a stroke is the F.A.S.T method.

Face: Ask the person to smile or show their teeth. Does one side of their face droop? Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Does their speech sound weird or slurred?

Time: If you notice any of these symptoms, get in touch with an ambulance as soon as you can. It's crucial to know when you first became aware of the warning signs after calling the emergency number. This information can be used by the emergency team to choose the best course of action. This is because to lessen the risk of stroke-related disability or death, specific medications must be used within three to four-and-a-half hours of the onset of symptoms.

“We create individual treatment plans across the continuum of care,” explained Quarrie. Stroke survivors usually begin their recovery journey just after they have received treatment. Many factors influence how fast a person recovers, such as how fast he or she received treatment and if they have any other medical conditions. Rehabilitation may also take place in hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities.