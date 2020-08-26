Study finds oral sex linked to vaginal condition
According to a study published in the journal PLoS Biology, oral sex may create an environment for a common vaginal condition called bacterial vaginosis, otherwise known as BV.
Researchers wanted to find out what effect mouth bacteria has on microbes that live and grow in the vagina.
The study found that women without BV tend to have plenty of "good" bacteria called lactobacilli that keep the vagina more acidic, with a lower pH.
But in certain conditions, there can be an imbalance, allowing other bacteria to thrive.
Researchers couldn’t exactly pinpoint what causes the imbalance, but did reiterate that BV is not a sexually transmitted infection - it is an imbalance of the usual bacteria found in the vagina.
Women who have it may have no symptoms, but some get a strong-smelling discharge, researchers said.
Another thing to note is that BV is not usually serious, but should be treated because it makes women more vulnerable to catching sexually transmitted diseases.
According to BBC Health, here’s how to tell if you have BV:
- Women who have it may notice they have an unusual discharge that has a strong fishy smell.
- You may notice a change to the colour and consistency of your discharge, such as becoming greyish-white and thin and watery.
If you feel that you display these symptoms, consult your GP or sexual health practitioner.