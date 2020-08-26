Study finds oral sex linked to vaginal condition

According to a study published in the journal PLoS Biology, oral sex may create an environment for a common vaginal condition called bacterial vaginosis, otherwise known as BV.

Researchers wanted to find out what effect mouth bacteria has on microbes that live and grow in the vagina.

The study found that women without BV tend to have plenty of "good" bacteria called lactobacilli that keep the vagina more acidic, with a lower pH.

But in certain conditions, there can be an imbalance, allowing other bacteria to thrive.

Researchers couldn’t exactly pinpoint what causes the imbalance, but did reiterate that BV is not a sexually transmitted infection - it is an imbalance of the usual bacteria found in the vagina.