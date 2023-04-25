Targeted therapy aims to offer multiple myeloma patients a chance at a longer, healthier life

Multiple Myeloma was once considered a death sentence, a cancer with limited options for treatment that often left patients with a short life expectancy. However, thanks to advancements in medical technology and research, multiple myeloma can now be considered a chronic disease. Early detection and targeted therapy have transformed the way this disease is treated, offering patients a chance at a longer, healthier life.

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that affects the plasma cells in the bone marrow, which are responsible for producing antibodies that help fight infections. In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow, leading to various complications. Picture by Tim Doerfler/Unsplash There have been recent revolutionary advancements in the treatment of multiple myeloma, according to Moustafa Kamel, medical affairs director at Janssen South Africa. Although multiple myeloma is not a prevalent type of cancer and normally only affects less than a percentile of the population, advancements in treatment have laid the groundwork for better, more comprehensive cancer care.

Signs and Symptoms: The signs and symptoms of multiple myeloma can vary depending on the severity of the condition. Some common symptoms include: 1. Bone pain

2. Increased risk of fractures 3. Fatigue 4. Impaired kidney function

5. Anaemia 6. Infections 7. Nerve damage

Prevalence: Multiple myeloma is a relatively rare cancer, accounting for approximately 1% of all cancers and 10% of all hematologic malignancies. It is more common in men than women and typically occurs in people over the age of 60.

As of 2021, the American Cancer Society estimated 34 920 new cases of multiple myeloma will be diagnosed, and 12 410 people would have died from the disease. While the exact cause of multiple myeloma is unknown, certain factors can increase a person's risk of developing this type of cancer. These risk factors include: 1. Age - As mentioned earlier, multiple myeloma is more common in people over the age of 60.

2. Gender - Men are more likely to develop multiple myeloma than women. 3. Race - Compared to people of other races, people of colour are more likely to develop multiple myeloma. 4. Family history - Having a close family member with multiple myeloma increases your risk of developing the disease.

5. Radiation exposure - Exposure to high levels of radiation may increase the risk of multiple myeloma. Another encouraging advancement in the fight against multiple myeloma is the identification of high-risk patients in the pre-cancerous state. Early detection of these patients allows doctors and oncologists to take action to stop the progression of pre-multiple myeloma into full-blown multiple myeloma. Patients may benefit from this method before their cancer progresses.