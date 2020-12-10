The spirit of ubuntu wins as Mzansi helps medical student Mumtaaz Emeran pay off her tuition fees

2020 may have been the year that killed our spirits, but there is light at the end of every dark tunnel. Just ask final year medical student Mumtaaz Emeran. Earlier this week, Emeran took to social media to ask for donations towards her school tuition. In the video, she explained that she had just over 24 hours to raise money to pay her outstanding fees or she could not graduate and start working as a medical doctor on January 1. The video starts with a shy Emeran trying to explain her situation.

“I’m reaching out to you because I’m in a tricky situation. This is a very difficult thing to do for me but I thought, let me swallow my pride for second and do it.

“I just finished my last medical exam and I thought I would be excited and over the moon. But then I got a message from my faculty telling me I will not graduate because of my historical debt and if it’s not settled by December 9, my name will be removed from the graduation list,” said Emeran.

And in the spirit of ubuntu, South Africans came through by digging deep into their pockets to help her graduate.

An ecstatic Emeran has now posted a video updating those why have contributed to her funds; “Just to give you an updated, we did it!”

To help her reach her goal, local celebrities and influencers reposted her video and called on others to help.

Now that Emeran is able to graduate, many reached out with congratulatory messages.

“I am so happy for you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Best news of the day!,” commented Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida.

“I am so happy for you! Congratulations babes,” said local YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza.

To make the experience even more sweeter, Emeran poster her final marks.