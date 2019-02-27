Ever wondered why you are lazy to train on your own? Well, it's probably because some things are better done together.





Studies show that working out with a partner has more benefits than hitting the weight rack or treadmill solo.





Doing a workout with a friend, coworker, or significant other can increase accountability, keep spirits high, and even spur on better results.





According to the survey, group classes are designed to be effective, motivational sessions for different fitness levels with instructors having leadership techniques that help individuals in their class achieve fitness goals.





This training program has been around for a long time and has appeared as a potential worldwide trend since this survey was originally constructed. However, it was only in 2017 that group exercise training made the top 20, appearing at number 6, and number 2 in the 2018 survey.





Letshego Zulu and Khethiwe Mlangeni The founders of PopUp Gym are true definition fitness fanatics and they are the best people for partner training. Together they run their health and fitness movement which promotes a healthy and active lifestyle.





They display fitness in a fun way that can be done in various ways. Their main aim is to show their followers that they can turn any space and place available for exercise. This can be your office, a parking lot, your living room, a hotel room, the garden or even the beach.





With that in mind, here some of the best outdoor exercises to try out.