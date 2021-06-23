Third wave: healthcare services are stretched beyond limits and we are tired, say Gauteng doctors

With numbers on the rise in Gauteng, doctors and health professionals are under pressure in the private and state hospitals and they do not have beds for new patients. Doctors at Gauteng’s hospitals are opening up about being overwhelmed by the third wave of Covid-19.

In a desperate appeal, they are asking the public to realise the seriousness of the third wave in Gauteng and to do everything possible to protect themselves and others from infection. Dr Frans Skosana, a pulmonologist at Netcare Olivedale Hospital shared a tweet pleading with the public. “I have issued a warning before and some people wanted proof and were critical. “Healthcare services are seriously stretched beyond limits. We are all tired… please listen to us.

“We need you to protect yourself, family and everyone. Most infections occur in small group meetings.” Another medical doctor from a Gauteng private hospital and Covid-19 researcher Dr Bayanda Gumede has told of the dire condition in Gauteng. In a video posted on Twitter, Gumede said “Gauteng is experiencing a crisis.

“We are under pressure. “Patients calling for help, they can’t breathe. No hospitals available in Gauteng both public and private. “Protect the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.”

In the video he said doctors are under pressure, that they are under-staffed and cannot help all the patients who keep calling them for help. “Covid-19 is wreaking havoc. People are unable to access hospitals at the moment. “Most hospitals, if not all, are currently on diversion. All patients are being diverted to neighbouring provinces.

“People have been coming in asking for oxygen and we don’t have enough oxygen monitors. “We have been giving it to the ones who need it the most, the ones who are currently gasping for air. It’s really a matter of life and death. “If you can, please look after people with comorbidities and the elderly; they are the most vulnerable to the virus.

“It's a hell of a nightmare at the moment,’’ Gumede said. Professor Mosa Moshabela, acting deputy vice-chancellor research & innovation, University of KwaZulu-Natal, also tweeted under the #MentalHealthMatters: “As the 3rd wave takes hold in SA, the timeline is going to carry very sad news of Covid-19 and death, accompanied by a lot of anger, frustration and anxiety. Brace yourselves and remember to be kind!” WATCH: