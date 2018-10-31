The whiff of a husband or boyfriend was found to be far more effective at reducing stress levels than traditional methods such as smelling pleasant fragrances like roses. Picture: Pexels



Women may protest about the smell of their partner’s dirty laundry, but a study suggests sniffing one of their sweaty T-shirts can help produce feelings of calm.

Researchers have found that the whiff of a husband or boyfriend was found to be far more effective at reducing stress levels than traditional methods such as smelling pleasant fragrances like roses.

Researchers subjected a group of women to stress in the form of a series of mild electric shocks. They were then given various items to sniff, including a T-shirt worn by their partner, one they had worn themselves and one that was freshly laundered.

The partner’s T-shirt produced the greatest calming effect.

But it only worked with women, who were happy in their relationships. For those who weren’t, stress levels increased. Researchers at Stockholm University in Sweden said it suggested sniffing a partner should be promoted.

Next time you see a sweaty T-shirt, make good use of it.

Daily Mail