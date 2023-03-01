This month’s IOL Health digital magazine is dedicated to those who fought and survived cancer

December 2021 was a bleak time of the year for my family. While everyone was running around shopping for Christmas presents and making the most of the festive season, my mother, sister and myself were having hushed conversations.

I remember us sitting at the kitchen table with tepid cups of tea between our hands, trying to decide the way forward. My father had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. And after numerous treatments and constant visits to the ER, his health was declining rapidly. We got no answers from doctors and specialists. His case left them confused and dumbfounded. It also left us angry.

That is until one doctor decided to take a closer look and diagnosed him with Waldenstrom's – a rare type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells. Now, a year later, he’s back to his usual jolly self. Not 100% yet, but he’s almost there. It’s the reason why this issue of IOL Health’s digital magazine had special meaning for me.

Everyone has been affected by cancer, whether personally or someone close to you. It’s like a nagging itch that just won’t go away. For those who are fighting the good fight against it, never forget there is always hope. – Marchelle

Given that cancer has been classified as a global pandemic and accounts for 10% of all deaths in South Africa alone, there is little doubt that a health crisis is imminent. Although statistics and case studies can come off as inhumane, they are the data that propels the narrative to change the trajectory of the disease that is wreaking havoc on our communities.

The objective is clear, but getting there is a dangerous undertaking – lack of education, access to treatment in a timely manner. It is for this reason, we enthusiastically support mitigating measures that start with you and I. Because where cancer is concerned, recovery is especially dependent on early detection. With that in mind we would like to dedicate this month's IOL digi-mag to the families who have lost their loved ones, to those who fought and came out on the other end, we salute you and you are not alone! – Vuyile.