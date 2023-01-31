Tiktoker Randy Gonzalez dies of colon cancer: Here’s what you need to know about colorectal cancer risk factors

If you follow TikTok religiously, you have probably seen the Enkyboys, a father-and-son duo known for their quirky fun lip-syncing videos. Randy Gonzalez, 35 and his seven year old son, Bryce. In April 2022, Randy Gonzalez revealed to his more than 15 million followers on his TikTok page that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and had been given two to three years to live.

After a valiant struggle with colon cancer, which he shared with his fans on social media, he passed away nine months after his diagnosis, on January 25. @breezzyy40 #randygonzalez #enkyboys #fyp #rip ♬ Get You The Moon - Kina What is colon cancer? The American Cancer Societ says colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectus. Depending on where they first appear, the malignancies may also be referred to as colon or rectal cancer.

Rectal cancer and colon cancer are frequently combined because they share many characteristics. The colon and rectum make up the large intestine, which is part of the digestive system. The risk of colorectal cancer is increased by a variety of lifestyle factors. Among all types of cancer, diet, weight and exercise have some of the strongest links to colorectal cancer risk.

The American Cancer Society points says colorectal cancer is the third most frequently diagnosed cancer in the US. Several risk factors have been identified by researchers as possibly raising an individual's risk of either colorectal polyps or colorectal cancer. Smoking is one risk factor that can be eliminated. Others, such as an individual’s age or family history are hereditary and are, unfortunately, irreversible.

Despite this, it is important to remember that having one risk factor, or even several, does not guarantee you will develop the disease. Risk factors that you can change: The Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Research, says lifestyle, being obese, and food habits, all have an impact on the rise in morbidity.

Physical activity has a protective impact, and this is supported by strong evidence. More frequent use of red, processed meat and alcoholic beverages increases the risk of developing the condition. Further research into colorectal cancer alludes that advancement of civilisation and economic growth has led to the “Westernisation” of lifestyles, or changes in food patterns. This entails consuming more animal fats, processed meats, refined grains and sweets, as well as less fruit, vegetable, and dietary fibre, and engaging in less physical activity. Such a lifestyle frequently contributes to being overweight or obese and thereby increasing your chances of developing non-communicable disease.