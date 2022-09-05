Timothee Chalamet hates social media

The 26-year-old actor hates feeling "intensely judged" by the online platforms and suggested that the sites could lead to a "societal collapse". Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Timothee said: "To be young now, and to be young whenever – I can only speak for my generation – is to be intensely judged.

"And it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in." Timothee discussed his loathing for social media while promoting his latest film 'Bones and All', which is set in the 1980s and sees him and Taylor Russell star as cannibalistic lovers on a journey across the US. The 'Dune' star said: "Without casting judgement on that, you can find your tribe here, but I think it's tough to be alive now.

"I think social collapse is the air – or it smells like it – and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist… to shine a light on what's going on." Timothee has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars after quitting college to pursue his film career. His success has surprised his mother, Nicole Flender.

She said: "He took the semesters off because he got professional work. And then he worked non-stop, 'Call Me by Your Name', 'Lady Bird', 'Hostiles'. I always encouraged him to pursue his passion and dreams. However, I did not want him to leave Columbia. "I had gone to Yale and I just felt college would help him be a well-rounded individual. But we didn't know that he was going to become Timothee Chalamet."