Typhoid outbreak: Tshwane appeals for calm and calls for increased hand hygiene

PRETORIA – The City of Tshwane has appealed for heightened hand hygiene following the confirmation of the typhoid fever outbreak in parts of South Africa by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). Tshwane MMC for Health Rina Marx said the capital city is closely monitoring the sporadic cases of typhoid fever, and there is no need for panic.

“The City of Tshwane has been closely monitoring the situation and will continue to do so as a precaution,” she said. Enteric fever, also known as typhoid fever, is a systemic illness caused by bacterial infection with Salmonella Typhi. It spreads by ingesting contaminated food or water and direct contact from person to person. Marx said typhoid is a notifiable disease and should be reported to the Department of Health by the diagnosing health facility.

“Symptoms may include fever that is on and off during the first week but becomes sustained (lasting for 48 hours), headache, abdominal pain or cramps, nausea and vomiting, constipation or diarrhoea. Flu-like symptoms may also occur,” she said. In the last three months, from December to February, only seven sporadic laboratory-confirmed cases were reported through South Africa’s National Medical Notification system. Two of these cases were reported in December, four cases in January and one case in February.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a disease outbreak is the occurrence of disease cases in excess of normal expectancy. “So far, the sporadic cases in Tshwane do not meet the WHO definition to be classified as an outbreak. Residents who suspect their water is contaminated are advised to boil the water before consumption,” Marx said. “Additionally, we urge residents to practise comprehensive hand hygiene. Those with symptoms are advised to present to their nearest health facility for investigation, diagnosis and treatment. Typhoid fever is treated with antibiotics that should be available in all health facilities.”

Marx said Tshwane is working with all its relevant stakeholders to monitor the situation, and calls for calm “as there is no need to panic”. Last week, the NICD announced an outbreak of enteric fever (commonly known as typhoid fever) in the Western Cape and North West provinces. The Western Cape has reported 64 cases in three separate outbreaks in the Cape Town Metro health district, the Cape Winelands and the Garden Route. The North West has reported 18 cases in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district.

How can you arm yourself against typhoid fever? Individuals can get vaccinated against the disease. An injectable vaccine based on the purified antigen is available for people of 2 years old and older. A live attenuated oral vaccine in capsule formulation is available for people of 5 years old and older. * Make sure all food consumed is properly cooked.

* Avoid consuming raw milk products, drink only pasteurised or boiled milk. * Avoid ice, unless you’re sure the water is safe for drinking. * If the safety of the water is questionable, boil the water before drinking.

* Wash hands thoroughly and frequently using soap. * Wash fruit and vegetables carefully before consuming. * WHO advises fruits and vegetables eaten raw should be peeled.