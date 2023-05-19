Understanding palliative care: Expert unpacks what you need to know when placing your loved ones in care

We all want to live long, healthy lives, but the reality is that no one is exempt from facing a terminal illness or the consequences of ageing. While modern medicine has made remarkable discoveries, there comes a point when we must face the truth of our mortality. This is where palliative care comes in.

When most people think of end-of-life care, they often think of hospice care, but palliative care is an option to be considered much earlier in the process. Palliative care is an approach that coordinates care, provides relief from symptoms, and improves the quality of life for individuals dealing with serious illnesses. According to Dr Jenni Noble, Head of Oncology at Medscheme, "While palliative care is often associated with end-of-life or terminal care, it is increasingly recognised as beneficial at earlier stages of a life-limiting illness, even when a person is not yet dying.”

She further explains that palliative care can be administered alongside active treatments and is appropriate at any stage of a life-limiting disease. The approach is frequently provided by an integrated multi-disciplinary team of healthcare workers, often including a nurse, a social worker, and a doctor. The team makes it their priority to ensure that the patient's needs are adequately addressed and that their quality of life is maintained.

The benefits of palliative care are numerous. Picture by Raychan /Unsplash The benefits of palliative care are numerous and include symptom management, psychological and social support, coordinating care and navigating advanced care planning, improving communication, and improving quality of life. Palliative care provides patients with the opportunity to receive relief from the symptoms that cause them distress while also receiving treatments that may help them live longer, more comfortable lives. Dr Noble stresses the necessity of palliative care. It offers an alternative approach to traditional end-of-life care and is beneficial to individuals dealing with life-limiting illnesses.

Every person who experiences a diagnosis needs a discussion of the types of care available. Palliative care promises to give patients a better quality of life, and possibly a longer lifeline to continue living comfortably. The objective is to provide people with the highest possible quality of life and the ability to participate in daily activities. Noble points out that palliative care recognises the value of maximising the entire life experience within the constraints imposed by sickness, in contrast to aggressive curative treatments.

In addition to managing symptoms, the emotional support provided by a palliative care team is vital. When facing a serious illness, patients and their loved ones are often overwhelmed.

She adds: “Palliative care teams are specifically trained to communicate effectively, demonstrating compassion and empathy. They create a safe environment where individuals can openly express their fears, concerns, and emotions. The team actively listens to their needs and preferences, recognising the importance of providing a supportive space during this challenging journey”. According to her, a palliative team can help you understand the different treatment options available. It involves discussions about what matters most to you as an individual and what you would like to happen when you cannot advocate for yourself. “This process is grounded in shared decision-making, ensuring that a person's values and preferences guide medical interventions.” By addressing symptoms, managing the side effects of treatment, and providing support, palliative care can facilitate the effectiveness of your medical treatments and interventions.