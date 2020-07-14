US study identifies gene in antibodies which could prove promising for Covid-19 vaccine design

Washington - An analysis of nearly 300 recently identified human SARS-CoV-2 antibodies has uncovered a gene frequently used in antibodies that effectively target the virus which causes Covid-19, according to a new study published on Monday in Science magazine.

The results contribute to growing structural insight that could inform successful vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2, said the study.

As the global Covid-19 pandemic continues, multiple vaccine candidates have entered clinical trials. Yet, the molecular features that contribute to the most effective antibody response are still being determined.

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 uses its receptor binding domain (RBD) to bind to the host receptor, ACE2, on human cells. Antibodies that could target RBD and block binding to ACE2 are highly sought, and a number have been discovered, according to the study.

The research team, led by Yuan Meng at the Scripps Research Institute, compiled a list of 294 such RBD-targeting antibodies.