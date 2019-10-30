Vaccination or homeopathy? It's up to you to decide









Vaccine works by training the immune system to recognise and combat pathogens, either viruses or bacteria Picture: Damian Dovarganes/AP London - Vaccination is a very personal issue and must be considered carefully, with all factors taken into account.

Conventional medicine has very little to offer for childhood diseases caused by viruses and some bacteria such as diphtheria, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella and tuberculosis.

The medical establishment takes the wise view that prevention is better than treatment for these diseases, encouraging mothers to vaccinate their children to avoid potentially life-threatening problems.





The vaccine works by training the immune system to recognise and combat pathogens, either viruses or bacteria. Experts say vaccines are made with ingredients that make them safe and effective to protect your child from disease.





However, it does not factor in experience or knowledge of homeopathy.





This is a pity, as homeopathy was the forerunner of conventional vaccination and offers the clearest answer as to how to deal with the prevention of disease.





Extract from Ainsworths self-help guide: A Mother & Child Remedy Prescriber, on vaccination:





Homeopathy offers two clear options for mothers confronted by the emotional pressure to have their child vaccinated, enabling a well-considered and safe outcome.





The first is as a complete alternative to vaccination, the second a means of damage limitation for the ill-effects of conventional vaccinations. For mothers who wish to have their children vaccinated, but harbour concerns about the short or long-term effects of vaccinations, remedies are available.





According to MedilinePlus there are four types of vaccines currently available:





Live virus vaccines use the weakened (attenuated) form of the virus. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and the varicella (chickenpox) vaccine are examples. Killed (inactivated) vaccines are made from a protein or other small pieces taken from a virus or bacteria. The whooping cough (pertussis) vaccine is an example. Toxoid vaccines contain a toxin or chemical made by the bacteria or virus. They make you immune to the harmful effects of the infection, instead of to the infection itself. Examples are the diphtheria and tetanus vaccines. Biosynthetic vaccines contain manmade substances that are very similar to pieces of the virus or bacteria. The Hepatitis B vaccine is an example.



