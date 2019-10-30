London - Vaccination is a very personal issue and must be considered carefully, with all factors taken into account.
Conventional medicine has very little to offer for childhood diseases caused by viruses and some bacteria such as diphtheria, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella and tuberculosis.
The medical establishment takes the wise view that prevention is better than treatment for these diseases, encouraging mothers to vaccinate their children to avoid potentially life-threatening problems.