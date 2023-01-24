Vaginal dryness may be a thing of the past thanks to new treatment

Beauty standards and wellness trends come and go. We have all seen the shift from thin bodies that resemble catwalk models to thick bodies that embody the body positivity movement. And with that rose the need to tailor one’s body to fit the beauty standards, such as zapping your crow’s feet with Botox and investing in an anti-aging serum to rejuvenate your neck, but what are you doing about your vagina?

We don't talk about this topic enough, which is why so many women suffer from vaginal dryness in silence. The Women's Health Organisation reports that 58% of post-menopausal women report a lack of natural lubrication, the defining symptom of vaginal atrophy, which is the weakening and inflammation of the vaginal walls and is frequently brought on by a reduction in oestrogen. It is a misconception that this "hidden" condition only affects elderly women. It can affect anyone, and side effects might include urination issues including recurrent UTIs, discomfort during intercourse, and lack of libido.

When women are in their perimenopausal and postmenopausal years, vaginal dryness is a typical symptom. Vaginal dryness is a defining symptom of vaginal atrophy (atrophic vaginitis), the weakening and inflammation of the vaginal walls brought on by a drop in oestrogen. Although inadequate vaginal lubrication can happen at any age, it is most common in women over the age of 40. Women may also experience stinging and itching in the lower region of the vagina as well as dryness in the vaginal area. Women who experience symptoms associated with vaginal dryness are still reluctant to share their symptoms with their partners, friends, and even their doctors due to the stigma associated with the condition.

Finally, a breakthrough! The AQ Skin Solutions Vaginal Rejuvenation System (VRS) is a vaginal rejuvenation treatment that has been clinically tested. Amy Knoetze, the national distributor for AQ Skin Solutions in South Africa says the revolutionary formula makes use of cutting-edge Growth Factor technology to relieve dryness, calm irritation, and increase elasticity in the vagina. The latter can assist in tightening the vaginal walls in a manner that might improve intimacy and female arousal. Each package contains six serum-in-applicator tubes that are simple to use at home, and results can be anticipated in as little as 2 to 4 weeks.

How does it work? The serums contain highly specialised proteins known as growth factors that are created naturally by your body. They also serve as "message carriers," transmitting instructions to other cells so that they will divide, regenerate, and regulate. They have the power to provide your body with precise, advantageous instructions, such as telling it to increase the creation of collagen to safeguard and enhance the flexibility of your skin.

According to Amy Knoetze, the national distributor for AQ Skin Solutions in South Africa, the serums are an elixir of organic growth ingredients that produce an innovative treatment that isn't just another lubricant. Instead, it aids in restoring your vagina's natural capacity for lubrication while raising the levels of collagen and elastin in the walls to assist them firm and tightening to their genetic potential. Vaginal dryness can affect anyone, and side effects might include urination issues including recurrent UTIs, discomfort during intercourse, and lack of libido. Picture: Deon Black/Pexels. Continuing, Knoetze describes the impact this product has had on so many lives. This includes oncology patients who’ve been so dry and sore they couldn’t wipe after going to the bathroom as well as women who haven’t been intimate with their partners for years finally enjoying a comfortable and fulfilling experience that’s only brought them closer. “Sex is a huge part of what bonds us with our partner and should be celebrated and enjoyed yet so many women are suffering in silence, finding it so uncomfortable that they literally give up,” said Knoetze.

VRS Serum may help to: • Relieve vaginal dryness and soothe irritation • Improve elasticity, tighten and firm the vaginal walls