London - Beyoncé and her sister Solange have had genetic testing after their father was diagnosed with breast cancer. Mathew Knowles, 67, said his daughters had acted because they had a higher risk of developing the disease. He is best known for putting together Destiny’s Child, the band that launched Beyoncé, 38, to stardom. He also managed her solo career until 2011.

Mr Knowles said he was a "survivor of breast cancer" and was still recovering from surgery.

"I told my wife I saw a dot of blood on the sheets so I immediately went to the doctor, got a mammogram," he told ABC News.

The former Xerox salesman said he was shocked by the diagnosis: ‘Of all the things I could get why would I get this? From a man’s perspective, I’m thinking why me?’ Doctors told him he had a genetic mutation that put him at risk of prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma and breast cancer.