Want to save a life this Youth Day? Donate stem cells

Five-month-old baby girl Mackenzie Friedman was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in May. She requires regular blood and platelet transfusions in-between her rigorous chemotherapy treatments. Affectionately referred to as “Mighty Mack”, Mackenzie's mom has sent out an urgent plea for a donor, who could save her baby's life.

McKenzie’s story has galvanised South Africans from different parts of the country, leading to long queues at the DKMS offices countrywide. In Johannesburg alone, the organisation registered over 100 people. As the country celebrates Youth Day on June 16, there is an urgent request for young South Africans to mark the day or month by dominating stem-cells to save a life. Alana James, Country Executive Director at DKMS Africa, an international non-profit bone marrow donor centre, says, “If we can build the registry with younger potential donors from 18 years upwards, there is an increased chance that they will remain on the registry for a longer period of time.

“This means that there is more of a chance that they will be matched with a patient in need, such as five-month-old baby girl Mackenzie Friedman who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) on May 12, 2021.” James points out that stem-cell transplants are a treatment option for more than 70 blood diseases. “However, it is important to note that many factors come into play when finding a match for a patient, especially as many patients do not match with their families. “As such they often rely on unrelated matches in the hope to find a matching donor. Essentially, this Youth Day is an opportunity for us to encourage the youth to register as they have an opportunity to give someone a second chance at life.”