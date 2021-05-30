WATCH: A few facts about Covid-19 vaccines from experts

Owing to the misinformation that has circulated, a majority of people are refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccines.

According to experts, this might increase the number of infections and potentially prolong the epidemic.

Doctor Omon Umohi MD usually posts informative short clips about vaccines on TikTok, in an attempt to counter the misinformation. She also features other doctors on occasion.

In the video below she debunks some of the myths about the Covid-19 vaccines.

According to the text on the video, all of the following is FALSE:

Covid-19 vaccines were developed using aborted human fetal tissues.

Vaccines cause viral shedding.

You don't need the vaccine if you've already tested positive for Covid-19.

The Covid-19 vaccine enters your cells and changes your DNA.

Covid-19 vaccines are not effective.

The Covid-19 vaccine will cause pathogenic priming (vaccinated people will be more likely to develop severe cases if infected with Covid-19).

In the following video, she features Dr Shamaila Anwar PhD where they provide clarity on vaccines and fertility.

The first text reads: “There is currently no evidence to suggest that the Covid-19 vaccine has an impact on fertility.”

One user asked if the vaccine could make you get your period back after months of not having one.

Dr Umohi answered: “When you get the vaccine it triggers an immune response in your body. We have immune cells all over our body including the lining of the womb - because it's part of the immune system.”

She explained that your body's immune response may cause the lining of your womb to shed, which causes your period to arrive earlier, to be heavier, or more painful.

According to Dr Umohi, it's not long-lasting and does not affect fertility. However, if it lasts more than three menstrual cycles or if you are post-menopausal, she recommends consulting your doctor.