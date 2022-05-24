WATCH: Big oops! Woman sends vagina surgery pics to wrong person

We’ve all made this mistake – sent a text or email to the wrong person in a moment of haste.
TikTokker @chezablondebitch’s gaffe ended up being an embarrassing blunder. She realised what she had done only when her doctor messaged her, saying they hadn’t received pictures after her gender reassignment surgery.
'Chezza' thought she messaged the post-surgery photo to her doctor until it dawned on her that she had sent the snaps of her new vagina to a complete stranger, the Daily Star reported.
Posting her confession on TikTok, she said: "I've just had vagina surgery and my doctor goes, so you're going to have to send us an email, like photos of it, just to make sure that it looks okay.
"So I'm sending like two or three photos, like, you know, once a day, every other day and my doctor calls me goes we haven't got any pictures. Is everything all right?
"And I was like, I've been sending, she checks her email, nothing. I've been sending pictures of my, f*nny to the wrong f**king email address.
"So if anyone's got them, I'm really sorry. I don't really know what to do. Sh*t."
Lucky for Chezza, she saw the funny side after he video gained more than 1.5 million likes.
And so too did her followers who commented on the post.
"I feel like this should be an episode in a sitcom or something,“ wrote one user.
"Some guys out there trying to explain the emails to his wife,“ joked another.