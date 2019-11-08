A cockroach and more than 10 of its babies were found living inside the ear canal of a Chinese man after he complained of a "sharp pain" in his right ear while sleeping, a media report said.
Following the discovery, Lv, 24, sought out doctors at the Sanhe Hospital in Huiyang district, Guangdong province, last month, the Daily Express said in its report on Wednesday.
An ENT specialist from the hospital said: "He said his ear hurt a lot, like something was scratching or crawling inside. It caused a lot of discomfort.