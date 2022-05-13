WATCH: Good Samaritans stop traffic to help motorist suffering from medical episode

When there’s a road accident, most of us slow down out of curiosity, inadvertently causing a traffic jam. But how many of us can honestly say that nine times out of 10, we actually pull to the side of the road and offer help to a motorist in distress?

Story continues below Advertisment

Boynton Beach police in Florida recently shared a video of a group of total strangers who came together to help a female driver who was experiencing a medical episode. The video starts off with a car driving erratically into oncoming traffic. A motorist is then seen jumping out of her car and running to the runaway vehicle and into oncoming traffic. She knocks on the window but gets no response from the driver, who passed out at the wheel.

It’s eerie to watch as others come to her aid in an attempt to stop the car from making an accident. In the post, @WPBF25News wrote: “Boynton Beach police sent this video out in the hopes to honour the people who got out of the car to help the woman who had a medical episode while driving.”

Story continues below Advertisment

INCREDIBLE MOMENT: Boynton Beach police sent this video out in the hopes to honor the people who got out of the car to help the woman who had a medical episode while driving. https://t.co/5XDUhTg570 pic.twitter.com/2o6G9d6MJP — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) May 11, 2022 In the end, it took up to six people to bring the car to a standstill and then help the driver out of the vehicle. The post immediately went viral with more than 55K retweets and 330K likes.

Story continues below Advertisment

It just goes to show that helping those in need makes a huge difference. This story could have ended very differently. “What a brave and beautiful act by several human beings looking out for one who was in severe distress during a busy highway traffic,” noted one online user. An update given by a fellow passenger said, “There were nine brave folks on site. The 10th person is not seen who stopped his car & was directing traffic. They all will be applauded & thanked.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Laurie Rabyor, who was saved from the car, told NBC she was completely shocked. She suffered convulsions before stopping at the robot.